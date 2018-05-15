Meet the inspiring Kiwi who uses a wheelchair and now has a PhD in dance

An inspiring Kiwi dancer has become the "world's first" disabled person in a wheelchair to graduate with a PhD in dance.

Suzanne Cowan was left disabled after being involved in a road accident while on her OE in Canada when aged 22.

That didn't stop her from pursuing her dream though, as she graduated with a PhD in dance from Auckland University on Friday.

"I believe I am the first woman with a disability in a chair to do a practices research PhD in dance," Cowan told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.