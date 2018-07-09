Meet the inspirational cop helping South Auckland youth get into shape

For 30 years constable Sarah Su has worked in South Auckland to help Pacific people on and off the beat.

Tagata Pasifika sat down to talk to the South Auckland woman who has given 20 years of her life to managing Turn Your Life Around (TYLA), a programme designed for at-risk youth which Prince Harry visited on his tour of New Zealand in 2015.

“After I graduated [Police College] my intention was to work in South Auckland to help my people because I knew that there were a lot of us,” Ms Su told the programme.

Now Ms Su is hoping to help the youth of the area through the fitness programme U-jam, which she instructs.

“Because our youth are talented with dancing, I think they would be attracted to dancing or hip hop, they've got this natural talent, so if they're able to teach it, even attend classes at least they're exercising and having fun.”