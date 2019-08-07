Meet 'Heracles' - a one-metre-tall parrot which lived in New Zealand 19 million years ago

A one-metre tall-parrot which lived in New Zealand about 19 million years ago has been discovered by palaeontologists.



The world's largest parrot was found in fossils near St Bathans, south of Christchurch.



Researchers estimate the bird they've named Heracles inexpectatus would have been about one metre tall and weighed seven kilograms.



For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Flinders University Associate Professor Trevor Worthy says Heracles was found in an area well known for its giant birds.



"Not only moa dominated avifaunas but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies," he said today.



A to-scale size comparison of a one-metre Heracles parrot with an average-sized 1.8m male human. Source: 1 NEWS NOW composite

"But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot - anywhere."



Palaeontologists from Flinders University, the University of New South Wales and Canterbury Museum in New Zealand have been excavating in the area for 20 years and continue to unearth new birds and animals.

