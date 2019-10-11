TODAY |

Meet Grey District's first female mayor, Tania Gibson

There's a new face in the Grey District mayoral chambers, after 15 years of a very familiar one.

Tania Gibson is in the process of taking the reins of off long-time mayor Tony Kokshoorn.

He held the office for 15 years and has now given Ms Gibson the tick of approval.

Tony Kokshoorn is best known for the role he played in the wake of the Pike River mine disaster. Source: 1 NEWS

"I think the number one ingredient in anything today is enthusiasm," Mr Kokshoorn told Seven Sharp. "With Tania, you've got enthusiasm and a passing of the baton to someone younger."

The hairdresser turned campaigner will be the Grey District's first female mayor.

Ms Gibson has big plans to promote the district she loves after taking office.

"You can buy a house here, you're two or three minutes away from anywhere and your kids can have a good lifestyle," she said.

She’s a wife and a mother, and now she’ll serve 31,000 West Coasters. Source: Seven Sharp
