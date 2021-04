In New Zealand there is a tiny but dedicated group of people determined to find our nation's “underdog organism” - fungi.

There are an estimated 26,000 species of fungi in the country, but only a third of them have been found.

For one week a year, mycologists with the Fungal Network of New Zealand meet to try and make heads of it all. This year, they met in the cold, dark forests of Stewart Island.