Meet the feisty 83-year-old whose genius idea could stop you nailing your shins on a towbar

An old boy at Big Boys Toys this weekend, 83-year-old Marty Wiersma from the Far North is a tinkerer with decades under his belt.

His preoccupation of the last decade or so has been Tow Bar Kings, a guard designed to stop leg injuries from towbars.

The guard, coming in at $59, "throws you away from [the towbar] and it’s reasonably flexible so it doesn't hurt”, he told Seven Sharp.

"It’s going to save a few shins and knees."

With the handy guard in place, no one needs to worry about tripping over their towbar.

"That's when people get hurt, when they forget about their tow bar," he said.

Marty battered his shin on a towbar 11 years ago, requiring him to get a new skin graft – not that it seems to have slowed him down.

Marty can clear 70 push ups in a couple of minutes, and he serves it up at tennis three days a week.

Marty doesn't expect to get rich off the novel idea.

"I'm 83, mate - I'm not going to get rich. How can I get rich?"

What matters, he said, is "the fact you have done something you are happy with."

Marty Wiersma designed a guard to stop people tripping on towbars after battering his shin on one 11 years ago. Source: Seven Sharp
Pair caught on CCTV allegedly stealing large Jesus statue from Auckland chapel