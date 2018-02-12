 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet the evergreen Kiwi motorsport legend Ken Smith – who simply refuses to quit

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

The 76-year-old still has more goals to tick off his list.
Source: Seven Sharp

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:29
1
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

00:28
2
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

3

'Jones' comments belittle, denigrate and dishonour ...the first peoples of this country' - woman explains 'hurt' over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

00:13
4
Raw: Satellite data shows Cyclone Gita bearing down on Tonga

Category-5 Cyclone Gita due to smash into Tonga today

5
Police car generic.

All southbound lanes on stretch of Auckland's Southern Motorway closed after serious crash

00:28
Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

LIVE: Reports of power outages as fury of Cyclone Gita starts to hit Tonga

Residents are hunkering down as the potentially destructive storm makes landfall.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 