 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet the Crazy Sewing Lady helping Santa make Christmas special for Starship kids

share

Millie McCaughan 

1 NEWS NOW Producer

Meet the retired woman helping make Christmas extra-special for the kids at Starship Hospital this year.

Jenny Bartlett has sewed hundreds of Santa sacks for the children spending Christmas at Starship this year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Three years ago Jenny Bartlett, aka the Crazy Sewing Lady, saw a call-to-action post on Starship’s Facebook page asking for people to donate Santa sacks for Christmas.

"Because I'm a keen, but very amateur sewer I thought that would be a good way to actually bring a bit of Christmas joy to these kids that are in hospital."

Now, three years on, Jenny continues to give Santa a helping hand sewing 250 Santa sacks this Christmas.

"There's nothing quite like the magic of a Christmas for anybody really, and I hope that the kids will realise that each on is different. And it might help to counteract whatever they're in hospital for and bring a bit of joy to their Christmas morning."

Jenny sources material for her Santa sacks from members of a local Pay it Forward Facebook page as well as donations from Spotlight.

She believes it's important not to waste materials, and will "keep going so long as I have donations of fabric".

It's important to the Starship Foundation to maintain a sense of normality for kids and families at the hospital, so ensuring Santa makes a trip to every child is imperative.

"Jenny's a star for us and it's special to that people think of us, and not just Jenny, but of course the community comes out to help the Starship kids this time of year," said Starship Foundation Chief Executive, Brad Clark.

"Starship is relevant to every family in New Zealand as the national children's hospital so when people actually think about us and the kids and families who are having it rough over Christmas it gives you hope – not just for Starship and sick children, but really for the future of humanity, it's just a wonderful thing for us to be a part of that."

Every story of giving starts somewhere and Jenny's began after the Christchurch earthquake.

"What got me sewing to donate things was Christchurch, the earthquake.

"I've got a sister and a brother down there, and I thought what can I do, that's something practical, from this distance?"

So she began sewing the liners for pepi-pods, which allowed Christchurch parents to co-sleep with their babies.

Soon enough she sent 500 down.

"I think Christchurch has been a catalyst for a lot of things in New Zealand, and I'm pleased in a way that it got me doing this."

Since then, Jenny's sewn all sorts of things for Kiwis in need.

"I've been a great believer in donating goods and services, and sewing is something that comes easily to me, so for instance I make dress-ups for kindy, and catheter bags for hospice."

"If you can find what the need is and whip them up readily, it's the love that you sew in that's the important thing," said Ms Bartlett.

From amateur sewer to Crazy Sewing Lady

After sewing hundreds of hot water bottle covers for kids at a low decile West Auckland school, Jenny began signing emails to the principal as the "Crazy Sewing Lady".

The school then decided to write about Jenny in the school newsletter referring to her as the "Crazy Sewing Lady".

"And I thought well, if it's good enough to be in print in a newsletter , that's what I'll call myself."

And the rest is history.

If you'd like to donate to Starship you can find their website here.

Related

Millie McCaughan

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


03:31

Meet the Crazy Sewing Lady helping Santa make Christmas special for Starship kids

Jenny Bartlett has sewed hundreds of Santa sacks for the children spending Christmas at Auckland's Starship Hospital this year.

02:13
1 NEWS' Rebecca Wright says Team New Zealand had a blinder as they close on America's Cup victory.

1 NEWS NOW's top five moments in 2017 that made you proud to be a Kiwi

Team New Zealand, Taika Waititi and an Auckland lad fighting stereotypes were moments to remember.


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 