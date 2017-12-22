Meet the Crazy Sewing Lady helping Santa make Christmas special for Starship kids

Meet the retired woman helping make Christmas extra-special for the kids at Starship Hospital this year.

Three years ago Jenny Bartlett, aka the Crazy Sewing Lady, saw a call-to-action post on Starship’s Facebook page asking for people to donate Santa sacks for Christmas.

"Because I'm a keen, but very amateur sewer I thought that would be a good way to actually bring a bit of Christmas joy to these kids that are in hospital."

Now, three years on, Jenny continues to give Santa a helping hand sewing 250 Santa sacks this Christmas.

"There's nothing quite like the magic of a Christmas for anybody really, and I hope that the kids will realise that each on is different. And it might help to counteract whatever they're in hospital for and bring a bit of joy to their Christmas morning."

Jenny sources material for her Santa sacks from members of a local Pay it Forward Facebook page as well as donations from Spotlight.

She believes it's important not to waste materials, and will "keep going so long as I have donations of fabric".

It's important to the Starship Foundation to maintain a sense of normality for kids and families at the hospital, so ensuring Santa makes a trip to every child is imperative.

"Jenny's a star for us and it's special to that people think of us, and not just Jenny, but of course the community comes out to help the Starship kids this time of year," said Starship Foundation Chief Executive, Brad Clark.

"Starship is relevant to every family in New Zealand as the national children's hospital so when people actually think about us and the kids and families who are having it rough over Christmas it gives you hope – not just for Starship and sick children, but really for the future of humanity, it's just a wonderful thing for us to be a part of that."

Every story of giving starts somewhere and Jenny's began after the Christchurch earthquake.

"What got me sewing to donate things was Christchurch, the earthquake.

"I've got a sister and a brother down there, and I thought what can I do, that's something practical, from this distance?"

So she began sewing the liners for pepi-pods, which allowed Christchurch parents to co-sleep with their babies.

Soon enough she sent 500 down.

"I think Christchurch has been a catalyst for a lot of things in New Zealand, and I'm pleased in a way that it got me doing this."

Since then, Jenny's sewn all sorts of things for Kiwis in need.

"I've been a great believer in donating goods and services, and sewing is something that comes easily to me, so for instance I make dress-ups for kindy, and catheter bags for hospice."

"If you can find what the need is and whip them up readily, it's the love that you sew in that's the important thing," said Ms Bartlett.

From amateur sewer to Crazy Sewing Lady

After sewing hundreds of hot water bottle covers for kids at a low decile West Auckland school, Jenny began signing emails to the principal as the "Crazy Sewing Lady".

The school then decided to write about Jenny in the school newsletter referring to her as the "Crazy Sewing Lady".

"And I thought well, if it's good enough to be in print in a newsletter , that's what I'll call myself."

And the rest is history.