 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Meet the crazy Kiwi planning on bungy jumping for 24 hours straight

share

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Mike Heard wants to bring a world record back to its rightful home – New Zealand.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Tim Wilson

Auckland

Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

04:13
2
A suspected bomb attack in a packed concert venue left at least 19 dead and many more injured.

Live updates: Suicide bomber targets children, teens with death toll raised to 22 at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

00:30
3
This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

00:29
4
The British host of America's Late Late Show says he's especially shocked that so many children would have been at the concert in Manchester.

Watch: James Corden says 'we'll all go to bed holding our little ones even tighter' after Ariana Grande concert explosion

01:55
5
More than 500 friends and family gathered to celebrate Daniel Baldwin's life today.

Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ