Meet the Christmas tree crew who have decorating down to a fine art

If decorating the Christmas tree is more of a chore than a joy, spare a thought for the crew who have to put up dozens of trees for people around New Zealand.

Lizz Santos and her merry Christmas Decorators crew are on target to put up and decorate 120 trees for corporates and homeowners around the country.

“You are covered in glitter for at least two months of the year,” she told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp.



“We don’t do angels, we don’t do stars, we do mistletoe here”.

As for decorations, Ms Santos recommends large ribbons or softer textures to offset the more traditional ‘hard ball’ type adornments.

But she confesses, she’s so busy putting up other people’s trees, she doesn’t have one in her own home.