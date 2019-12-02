TODAY |

Meet the Christmas tree crew who have decorating down to a fine art

Source:  1 NEWS

If decorating the Christmas tree is more of a chore than a joy, spare a thought for the crew who have to put up dozens of trees for people around New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Lizz Santos and her merry crew will decorate 120 trees for corporates and home owners around New Zealand. Source: Seven Sharp

Lizz Santos and her merry Christmas Decorators crew are on target to put up and decorate 120 trees for corporates and homeowners around the country.

“You are covered in glitter for at least two months of the year,” she told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp.

“We don’t do angels, we don’t do stars, we do mistletoe here”.

As for decorations, Ms Santos recommends large ribbons or softer textures to offset the more traditional ‘hard ball’ type adornments.

But she confesses, she’s so busy putting up other people’s trees, she doesn’t have one in her own home.

For the full story, watch the video above. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Burial clothes scattered after body dug up and removed from Tongan cemetery
2
Woman rescued from Australian Outback after going missing two weeks ago
3
Economist says roading should be a 'priority' in Govt's infrastructure spending
4
Samoa measles epidemic: Three children in one family killed
5
Surprise region where house prices have jumped by 20 per cent
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Extremely difficult' to find hospitality workers in upper South Island
03:30

'She's bulletproof' - Conservation terrier Tui retires after 12 years on the job
02:36

Surprise region where house prices have jumped by 20 per cent

01:41

Government announces high-tech changes to monitor freedom campers