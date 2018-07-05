Meet the Christchurch woman turning her Kaikoura earthquake experience into a cookbook

Source:
Lilly Tiffen hit the headlines in 2016, making crucial deliveries to Kaikoura when it was left isolated by the November earthquake.
Those roads have long since reopened - but Lilly's been paving her own way ever since.
Her latest win comes in the form of a cookbook like no other.
The people that Lilly met during Kaikoura's time of need have shared their stories and their recipes.
"It started as a cook book, but no, it's not a cookbook - it's a collection of peoples' stories on the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes," Lilly says.
The proceeds from this hot seller will go towards Lilly's next big plan, overhauling the way communities prepare for natural disasters.
