Meet the Christchurch woman turning her Kaikōura earthquake experience into a cookbook

Lilly Tiffen hit the headlines in 2016, making crucial deliveries to Kaikōura when it was left isolated by the November earthquake.

Those roads have long since reopened - but Lilly's been paving her own way ever since.

Her latest win comes in the form of a cookbook like no other.

The people that Lilly met during Kaikōura's time of need have shared their stories and their recipes.

"It started as a cook book, but no, it's not a cookbook - it's a collection of peoples' stories on the Christchurch and Kaikōura earthquakes," Lilly says.