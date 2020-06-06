Meet the Christchurch woman doing acts of kindness in her community for annual 40 Hour Famine

One Christchurch woman is setting out to show how a little bit of kindness can go a long way.



Phillipa Cochrane is taking part in the annual 40 Hour Famine, this year choosing to do 40 acts of kindness in her Somerfield community.

For 40 hours Ms Cochrane will be cooking, card-making and crafting, among 40 acts of kindness.

"I'll also be donating five items to Women's Refuge, 10 bags of rubbish, doing five calls and follow up emails to epic people in our community, like our waste truck driver cause he deserves mad props too," said Ms Cochrane.

The World Vision 40 hour famine is New Zealand's largest youth fundraising event to help children around the world who are living in poverty.

Since 1975 thousands of Kiwi's have participated in the 40 hour challenge, originally going without food, but now it's up to the participants imagination.

"People do like 40 hours of back flips, there's a guy doing 40 hours curbing, we reckon he will loose his fingertips, his fingerprints will be so raw, poor thing," says Ms Cochrane.

Ms Cochrane felt simple kindnesss could be the thing to make a difference.

"I saw a need in the world and thought man our environment's struggling and people struggling so why not do 40 things that bring light here and overseas."

Her family is helping her get through.