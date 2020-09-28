TODAY |

Meet the candidates facing off on tonight's TVNZ's Young Voters Debate

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters debate will feature five candidates ready to argue their stance on issues facing younger Kiwis. 

ACT's Brooke van Velden, Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick, National's Simeon Brown, Labour's Kiri Allan and Robert Griffith of NZ First. Source: Facebook/Supplied.

The debate will be hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame and 1 NEWS' Maiki Sherman. 

Labour's Kiri Allan, National's Simeon Brown, Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick, ACT's Brooke van Velden and Robert Griffith of NZ First will take the stage tonight. 

Tonight at 7.30pm on 1news.co.nz Source: 1 NEWS

It is Swarbrick's second TVNZ Young Voter debate, having also participated in 2017. 

The debate starts at 7.30pm - after the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll results are revealed at 6pm on TVNZ1. 

The debate will be live streamed on 1news.co.nz1 NEWS' Facebook, Youtube and Twitter pages.  

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
Colmar Brunton Polls
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property
2
Police considered charging organisers of Black Lives Matter marches in NZ
3
China pushes emergency use of Covid-19 vaccine despite concerns
4
'An absolute stud' - UFC boss hails Israel Adesanya as MMA's 'next big superstar'
5
'Possible' Kiwis could travel to some Australian states by Christmas, Ardern says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Judith Collins speaks from campaign trail in Nelson

Full video: Labour leader Jacinda Ardern speaks from Invercargill
00:26

Labour promises to negotiate extension of Tiwai Point smelter operations

National promises 'zero suicides' strategy, Minister for Mental Health role