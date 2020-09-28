Meet the candidates facing off on tonight's TVNZ's Young Voters Debate

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters debate will feature five candidates ready to argue their stance on issues facing younger Kiwis.

ACT's Brooke van Velden, Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick, National's Simeon Brown, Labour's Kiri Allan and Robert Griffith of NZ First. Source: Facebook/Supplied.

The debate will be hosted by Q+A's Jack Tame and 1 NEWS' Maiki Sherman.

Tonight at 7.30pm on 1news.co.nz Source: 1 NEWS

It is Swarbrick's second TVNZ Young Voter debate, having also participated in 2017.