Meet the big whānau getting through lockdown with fitness classes and TikToks

Families all over the country are finding ways to keep themselves occupied during lockdown, but one family in Tauranga has used a new craze to help keep everyone in their rather large bubble fit.

The Nuku whānau has turned to TikTok – the latest social media craze which usually features users performing short dances – to help keep themselves entertained each day in their bubble.

Mum Mihi Gardiner says seeing her daughters doing it all the time sparked the idea.

"This is what Hine and her younger sibling do every single minute of every day," Ms Gardiner told TVNZ1's Te Karare.

"So their dad thought it'd be a good idea to get the whānau involved with them in their videos and make TikToks."

Hineaupounamu Nuku added it takes some effort to teach her family the short routines and things can get a little chaotic with so many people in such a close proximity.

“There’s 10 of us living here,” she said.

The wider family has been isolating together at their whānau homestead in Tauranga, but Ms Gardiner said it's not just dancing that's been keeping them busy.

"Even though we're staying at home, for the kids they still have school work to do," she said.

"They also still have to train for basketball, get involved in Zoom meetings and exercise with their friends."

It didn't take long for one of Hineaupounamu's iwi to take not of her fitness skills and Ngāi Te Rangi was keen to have her share them with the wider community through Facebook.

The youngster has since started doing some online fitness classes for her iwi starting at 10am sharp.

"There's a lot to entertain, help uplift their mood and get their whānau and friends, both near and far, engaged, " Ms Gardiner said.

But when those classes are over, it’s back to teaching her family more dances.

"They're good but it is a little bit hard to teach them," Hine said.

"It takes about 10 minutes to teach them choreography."

Ms Gardiner reckons they’re getting pretty good and seeing her whānau growing fit and strong together is a highlight of the lockdown.