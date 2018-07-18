 

Meet the big-hearted Wellington woman who is baking cakes for kids with parents in prison

A Wellington woman is doing what she can to bake the world a better place by making children whose parents are in jail a cake on their special day.

Bridget is determined to ensure that no child misses out on the sweeter things in life.
Source: Seven Sharp

Bridget turned her baking passion into a business and now uses it to help give back in the sweetest of ways.

The self-taught baker makes several cakes a month for the Angel Tree programme - for children with parents in prison.

"Some people don't even get birthday presents and some people don't even get birthday cakes," Bridget told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Buying one of Bridget's cakes means you're doing good by default and it's proving to be popular.

"If I make you a cake and we donate a cake to someone else, you cover the cost of both...and that's how Cake it Forward was born."

Bridget doesn't usually get to meet the children who receive her cakes let alone deliver them herself.

Seven Sharp arranged a surprise for the kind-hearted baker and arranged to have her witness the joy her cakes bring first hand on a personalised delivery.


