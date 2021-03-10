TODAY |

Meet the Auckland teacher who doesn't let his health issues stop him helping others

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland teacher who doesn’t let his health issues stop him helping others has been rewarded for his efforts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alan Diprose loves to inspire creativity and fun in his students while always going the extra mile for a good cause. Source: Seven Sharp

Alan Diprose loves to inspire creativity and fun in his students while always going the extra mile for a good cause.

He has taught video production to the kids at Glen Eden Intermediate for 27 years.

His ace reporters for the school TV channel got a scoop this week when he was surprised with an ASB Good as Gold Award.

Described as a man with a heart of gold who’s known for his compassion and kindness; Alan has always provided amazing opportunities for children to embrace their creativity.

He has faced serious health issues himself and now his family are facing a new battle as his wife has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

ASB have given Alan $10,000 so his family can take time out to be together.

Seven Sharp surprised the kind-hearted teacher with the award in the video above.

New Zealand
Auckland
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Officials say it 'appears snake was found alive' on Auckland construction site
2
'It's badly run' - Returnee details frustration of marathon wait to secure voucher for MIQ facility
3
Quick-thinking Four Square Ngātea team saves co-worker from near death
4
Bachelor NZ: Contestant reveals she's still married
5
'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after two vehicle Bay of Plenty crash
02:11

'It's badly run' - Returnee details frustration of marathon wait to secure voucher for MIQ facility
01:31

Otago residents hoping for answers as to how lead got in their water at public meeting

Burling blames rust for Team NZ's narrow race two loss on opening day of America's Cup