Meet the Auckland teacher who doesn't let his health issues stop him helping others

An Auckland teacher who doesn’t let his health issues stop him helping others has been rewarded for his efforts.

Alan Diprose loves to inspire creativity and fun in his students while always going the extra mile for a good cause.

He has taught video production to the kids at Glen Eden Intermediate for 27 years.

His ace reporters for the school TV channel got a scoop this week when he was surprised with an ASB Good as Gold Award.

Described as a man with a heart of gold who’s known for his compassion and kindness; Alan has always provided amazing opportunities for children to embrace their creativity.

He has faced serious health issues himself and now his family are facing a new battle as his wife has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

ASB have given Alan $10,000 so his family can take time out to be together.