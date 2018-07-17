Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Source:
A man who once called the streets of Auckland home is now a successful artist holding exhibitions around the world and selling work in London.
Five years ago, Richard Turipa was living on the streets when he started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.
Now, he's been part of an exhibition that's travelled to Berlin and New York - and has an apartment to call home.
