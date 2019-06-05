TODAY |

Meet the Auckland dad with a simple plan to help solo parents

An Auckland man who was once a single parent has started a scheme to help give other solo parents a boost when money becomes tight.

Aaron D'Souza, a chef turned teacher at Auckland's De La Salle College, has had his fair share of tough times.

"It's a dark place because at the end of the day you have to shift the focus off yourself, make sure in my case the two kids I was raising weren't dragged down there with me.

"I was a proud person, I would never want to ask for help," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

It was his own struggles as a single parent that motivated Aaron to setup a $1000 scholarship to help others in the same position he was in.

"That thousand dollars would have made a huge difference, it would have made things that much easier for me and my kids," he says.

He is hoping to get other donors on board so that more families can be helped with scholarships.

To apply for one of two scholarships available, click here.

    Source: Seven Sharp
