Meet the Auckland dad with a simple plan to help solo parents

An Auckland man who was once a single parent has started a scheme to help give other solo parents a boost when money becomes tight.

Aaron D'Souza, a chef turned teacher at Auckland's De La Salle College, has had his fair share of tough times.

"It's a dark place because at the end of the day you have to shift the focus off yourself, make sure in my case the two kids I was raising weren't dragged down there with me.

"I was a proud person, I would never want to ask for help," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

It was his own struggles as a single parent that motivated Aaron to setup a $1000 scholarship to help others in the same position he was in.

"That thousand dollars would have made a huge difference, it would have made things that much easier for me and my kids," he says.