If you've got grandparents or great-grandparents in aged care you will have worried about them this past month.

It's really hard not being able to give them hugs, not even being able to visit.

But it's comforting to know that right up and down the country, staff at retirement villages have been doing an extraordinary job keeping those bubbles buoyant.

Seven Sharp's Rachel Parkin caught up with some of those taking care of some of our most vulnerable, in the video above.