 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Meet the 88-year-old Kiwi man running his 84th marathon

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Ray Urbahn is 88-years-old and staring down his 84th marathon.

Ray Urbahn is running his 84th marathon at the age of 88.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

He's fitter, healthier and more active than many people half his age, and tells Checkpoint it is all due to the running.

Mr Urbahn runs on average two marathons a year and is planning on running two more this year in Rotorua and New Plymouth.

He turns 89 in three months and only started running at 46.

He was the only 85-89 half marathon competitor at last year's World Masters Games in Auckland and beat people in the 35-39 age bracket, running it in just 2 hours 28 minutes.

He estimates he has run almost 100,000km to date, but "it didn't seem that long".

"It doesn't seem that far. I'm not worn out, so 97,000km is no big deal, really."

He has never been hospitalised with a serious illness and told RNZ he believed his running was actually the cause of his good health.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Denmark, Copenhagen - June 8, 2018. The American rock band performs a live concert during Fredagsrock in Tivoli Copenhagen. Here (Photo credit: Gonzales Photo - Thomas Rasmussen).

Actor and musician Johnny Depp's son is 'seriously' unwell

03:48
2
Mr Woolloff was a parent at 16 as well as the head boy of his school - now he wants to help others to overcome negative stereotypes.

Watch: Inspirational teen dad head boy Noa Woolloff says young daughter 'lights up my world completely'

3

World Cup LIVE: Belgium take the lead over England in Group G decider after Colombia, Japan qualify for last 16

02:13
4
Trevor Mallard called it an "abuse of the written question process".

Watch: Housing Minister scolded by Speaker for 'completely unacceptable' answers to Judith Collins' questions

5
Dame Jenny Shipley.

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

01:01
The son and daughter of Ora Keene say there is comfort in remembering their mum for who she was.

'Our hearts go out to them' – Family who lost loved ones in tragic Taranaki crash give emotional praise to emergency services

Seven people died in the two-car accident near Waverley yesterday.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Seventh person - an eight-year-old girl - dies following horror road crash in south Taranaki

Two vehicles hit head-on, one carrying four elderly people and the other a man, woman and two kids.

02:30
The tax will go up by just over four cents per litre including GST on October 1.

Petrol tax to rise by 3.5 cents a litre in October and again in the next two years

The Government says the October increase will cost the average household 83 cents a week.

Police car generic.

Homicide investigation underway after body found at rural Christchurch property

The body was found in Woodend.

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

St John Ambulance says three patients were transported to hospital.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 