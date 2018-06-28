Meet the 88-year-old Kiwi man running his 84th marathon

He's fitter, healthier and more active than many people half his age, and tells Checkpoint it is all due to the running.



Mr Urbahn runs on average two marathons a year and is planning on running two more this year in Rotorua and New Plymouth.



He turns 89 in three months and only started running at 46.



He was the only 85-89 half marathon competitor at last year's World Masters Games in Auckland and beat people in the 35-39 age bracket, running it in just 2 hours 28 minutes.



He estimates he has run almost 100,000km to date, but "it didn't seem that long".



"It doesn't seem that far. I'm not worn out, so 97,000km is no big deal, really."



He has never been hospitalised with a serious illness and told RNZ he believed his running was actually the cause of his good health.

