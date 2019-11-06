Meet the 8-year-old Christchurch girl helping the homeless through baking

A kind-hearted eight-year-old Christchurch girl has taken inspiration from Mother Teresa to do small things for her community with great love.

Taking one of her school's principles of "make someone's day", Maiyah Martin is using her culinary skills by baking cupcakes to sell at bake stalls.

With the money she raises, she puts together much-needed care packages for the homeless, and even puts a touching personal note in each.

For making a difference to so many people, Maiyah is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, getting $4000 to put towards her charitable work, $6000 so she and her family can go on a holiday, plus a brand-new cake mixer for all that baking.