TODAY |

Meet the 8-year-old Christchurch girl helping the homeless through baking

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Social Issues

A kind-hearted eight-year-old Christchurch girl has taken inspiration from Mother Teresa to do small things for her community with great love.

Taking one of her school's principles of "make someone's day", Maiyah Martin is using her culinary skills by baking cupcakes to sell at bake stalls.

With the money she raises, she puts together much-needed care packages for the homeless, and even puts a touching personal note in each.

For making a difference to so many people, Maiyah is this week’s ASB Good as Gold winner, getting $4000 to put towards her charitable work, $6000 so she and her family can go on a holiday, plus a brand-new cake mixer for all that baking.

Watch the touching moment Maiyah is gifted her reward by Seven Sharp in the video above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Maiyah Martin is using her baking skills to make a huge difference in her community. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:17
Twenty-six coaches, all-Kiwis, approached for All Blacks roles, says NZR chairman
2
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
3
Controversial partnership visa decision set to be reversed by Immigration New Zealand
4
Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach
5
Concern for elderly with future of cash up in the air
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One dead, three injured in three-vehicle crash north of Murchison

Wellington's Terrace Tunnel re-opens after crash that closed it in both directions

Māori claim to Sydney land dismissed by Australia's Federal Court
04:52

Kiwi refugee accused of people-smuggling denied bail in Australia