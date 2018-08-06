Meet 15-year-old Auckland student Tristan Mona, world PowerPoint champion

Seven Sharp
The cow and calf at the centre of an attack that left a man with moderate injuries have been sent to the slaughterhouse.
A woman was out running yesterday afternoon in a South Auckland park when a cow descended on her - a man who came to her rescue was also attacked.
A witness said about 80 cows swarmed on them from different parts of the park.
You couldn't miss the cattle nestled around the hills and tracks at Totara Park today.
Cows with black, glossy coats and shaggy brown and white speckled hides all eagerly inspected passersby.
But they were less friendly yesterday.
Mike Small was out cycling with his wife when they heard a woman screaming.
He described what happened next.
"She was steadfast, she wasn't moving, she was scared, clearly scared.
"I saw a guy come up and stand between her and the cows - the next thing I know, he's been knocked to the ground by the cattle beast and is being pushed around like a soccer ball on the floor by their heads.
"Obviously she was so scared, she couldn't move, she was glued to the spot scared but he was quite badly injured," Mr Small said.
Jeff Cooper walks in the park almost every day and has done so for almost 20 years.
In that time, he said he had had one run in with a cow.
"There was a cow in front of me and as I got towards it, I should have picked up on it, it was nervous and it was running and shaking.
"When it got to the fence, it turned around and I thought 'oh damn, that's going to chase me' so I ran, the cow came after me, but then I thought 'it's going to catch me anyway' so I just turned around, put my arms out and made myself as big as possible, and it stopped," Mr Cooper said.
He said the incident was his fault - and it has not put him off visiting the park.
Auckland Council owns the land, and in a statement, Head of Parks and Services Mark Bowater said staff visited the park this morning and identified a cow being overly protective of her calf.
Dairy farmer Keith Riley said it was likely the herd felt threatened.
"If there was a calf there, the cow may well have been trying to get to her baby and protect it.
"She wouldn't have been attacking the human, rather she would be trying to get to the calf to protect it and if the human was in the road she may well have hit her.
"I mean, they are 500-600kg animals, so if they do bump into you they will injure you," Mr Riley said.
Farm manager Peter Linton said the cows were typically very quiet - and by slaughtering the cow and calf the problem should be eliminated.
The man who they attacked is in a stable condition at Middlemore Hospital.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand is not immune to fake news, as a National MP was caught out today tweeting a story that originated from a site that reportedly creates fake news.
"I think we should all be concerned about fake news," Ms Ardern said at her first post-Cabinet press conference since she returned from maternity leave.
Earlier today, Judith Collins tweeted an article titled: 'France Passes Law Saying Children Can Consent To Sex With Adults', and asked if Ms Ardern was willing to "denounce this legislation of child sexual abuse".
It came from a news source that CBS News described as a 'fake news site'.
Ms Ardern said she had not looked "in any detail" what Ms Collins had asked "or what sits behind it".
"I do think there is an ongoing discussion around the impact fake news can have on security, on domestic politics, it's a conversation that has been had globally. We're not immune to it and we should probably be a part of it," Ms Ardern said.
National Party leader Simon Bridges said the topic was an issue Ms Collins "she felt strongly about, but she didn’t get her source right".
"I think when we are on Twitter a lot sometimes we do get it wrong. She has here, fair cop."
"In general we should get these things right, but we won't always, particularly on Twitter."
The Independent and Telegraph reported in May that France tightened laws on child rape, however did not set a minimum age for consent of sexual relationship with an adult, earlier planned to sit at 15.
It meant a sexual relationship between a person under 15 is illegal, but if the threshold for rape was not met, a new offence of 'sexual violation by penetration' would be used.
Ms Collins tweeted saying the decision to top "short of consent is appalling".
"An opportunity to protect children is lost."