Meet the 14-year-old trailblazer making waves feeding Huntly College students

The country's next group of trailblazing young women has been found.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The GirlBoss Awards honour emerging female leaders, rolemodels and changemakers between the ages of 11 and 18.

Among them is 14-year-old Richelle Wahanga, a student at Huntly College.

She’s been named an emerging leader at the awards for being part of the team of three young female leaders running the college’s kitchen. The college didn’t have a tuck shop, but did have some hungry teenagers to feed.

The food at the HCK Huntly College Kitchen is donated by KidsCan and passed on to students for free.

“Students shouldn’t be ashamed to ask for food,” Richelle said.

Running the kitchen has turned Richelle’s life around. Before, she said she “barely went to class, barely came to school”.

"My friends are older than me. So, I had to be in different classes to them and I didn't like being by myself.”

Now, Richelle said when she graduates, she has dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Teacher Sharon Moller couldn’t be prouder. Running the kitchen is now part of the curriculum.

“I’m really proud of her,” she said.

“She's a real role model for the younger students we see coming through Huntly College.”

Alexia Hilbertidou, CEO of GirlBoss New Zealand, said she could really relate to Richelle because she was also starting social projects in the community when she was younger.