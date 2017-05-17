 

Meet the 14-year-old girl turning heads in the male-dominated world of sheep dog trials

Seven Sharp

Phoebe, with the help of Sage, is the youngest person to qualify for the New Zealand championships.
Source: Seven Sharp

The Arkansas parents are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after their infant daughter was bitten at least 100 times.

Watch: Parents arrested after horrifying incident sees newborn baby bitten 100 times by rats

The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

The BBC presenter was trying to move the woman out of the way of a live broadcast.

Video: BBC journalist slapped live on air after groping intruder's breast during interview

Where did it go? Plane carrying New York CEO, kids vanishes inside notorious Bermuda Triangle

Despite her nerves, Kate said she was looking forward to the wedding of her sister.

Duchess of Cambridge nervous about how Charlotte and George will behave at Pippa Middleton's wedding

The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.


 
