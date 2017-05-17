 

Meet the 14-year-old girl making waves in the male-dominated world of sheep dog trials

A teenager is making waves on the sheep dog trial scene and giving the old hands a serious run for their money. 

Phoebe, with the help of Sage, is the youngest person to qualify for the New Zealand championships.
At just 14-years-old, Phoebe has qualified as the youngest person ever to run a dog at the New Zealand championship later this month. 

For the young farm girl, dogs and trials have always been in the blood. 

"Winning and beating people that are 20 to 30 years older than me, it just felt good knowing that I can do it as well, like I can be as good as Dad," she told TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme. 

Becoming tired of standing on the sidelines, Phoebe picked up the whistle and her and her dog Sage are proving to be quite the little partnership. 

Speaking about the upcoming champs in Gisborne, Phoebe said, "You've got the people with the big names, they've got the dogs.

"They've done it all before and to come out and come over top of them it's a big thing because they've been doing it for so many years."

