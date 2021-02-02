Medsafe meeting today as it mulls Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine approval

A Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for wide use in New Zealand as soon as tomorrow with Medsafe's medicine advisory committee set to meet later today.

They'll be closely reviewing data from Pfizer's clinical trials as well as the results taken from countries such as the US and UK who have already begun administering the jab.

Their main job is to decide whether they believe that this specific Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective enough for wide distribution and isn't likely to get approval if there isn't enough data to suggest this.

However, even if Medsafe give the go ahead, it's the Government who have the final say as to whether New Zealand should begin using the Pfizer vaccine.