 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Medicinal cannabis bill brings Health Select Committee to deadlock

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health

The Health Select Committee has come to a deadlock on the Government's medicinal cannabis bill.

In the committee's report released today it states: "We have been unable to reach agreement and therefore cannot recommend that the bill proceed… The polarity of the views, and the complexity of the issues made it impossible for us to reach a united stance".

The committee is made up of four Labour MPs and four National MPs.

In the report the National MPs state: "We believe issues such as medicinal cannabis manufacture, eligibility, dispensing, monitoring, and reporting are important and we are unable to support a bill that does not submit details of such a scheme to public and parliamentary scrutiny".

Health Select Committee chair Louisa Wall says despite the committee not agreeing on Labour’s bill it will go to a second reading.

Says she expects that it will be passed with the support of Greens and NZF.

It comes as National puts up their own member's bill on the issue

It comes as National pulls its support for the Government’s own medicinal cannabis bill. Source: 1 NEWS

Supporters gathered at parliament to support medicinal cannabis legalisation
Source: Te Karere
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
3

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel to debut for Black Caps against Pakistan
4

Highlanders rubbish rumours that Quade Cooper is set to move south
5

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) soldiers disembark a helicopter.

NZDF stands down nine staff as investigation launched into allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour at Waiouru camp
02:03
Jefferies is accused of murdering his partner Kim Richmond.

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears
The network received a serious complaint against the Today Show host, and have reason to believe it's not an isolated incident.

Matt Lauer 'doesn't want money' for access to Hunter Valley Station - lawyer
02:03
Ezymovez is an Auckland dance fitness group encouraging all ages, genders and ethnicities to get active while building community.

Auckland dance group aims to get people fit, promote diversity and 'build a community'

TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:12
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Showers to end the day for most the country

Kim Richmond argued with partner over 'Feelers CD' in car on night she died, court hears

'Shock increases' on cigarette tax ineffective, says ASH - 'there was no plan'

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law