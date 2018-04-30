Medicinal cannabis bill brings Health Select Committee to deadlock

The Health Select Committee has come to a deadlock on the Government's medicinal cannabis bill.

In the committee's report released today it states: "We have been unable to reach agreement and therefore cannot recommend that the bill proceed… The polarity of the views, and the complexity of the issues made it impossible for us to reach a united stance".

The committee is made up of four Labour MPs and four National MPs.

In the report the National MPs state: "We believe issues such as medicinal cannabis manufacture, eligibility, dispensing, monitoring, and reporting are important and we are unable to support a bill that does not submit details of such a scheme to public and parliamentary scrutiny".

Health Select Committee chair Louisa Wall says despite the committee not agreeing on Labour’s bill it will go to a second reading.

Says she expects that it will be passed with the support of Greens and NZF.