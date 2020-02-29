Medical staff issue plea for people to stop taking protective gear from hospitals - 'Nicking masks is not part of the lockdown plan'

Medical staff are pleading with people - including health workers - to stop taking hospital supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has put out the plea, after members at several health boards raised concerns.

“We’ve had reports of wholesale uplifts of things like scrubs, masks and hand sanitiser," executive director Sarah Dalton said.

"Supplies of PPE are vital during this Covid-19 crisis and senior doctors say it’s putting the health and safety of all frontline health workers at risk”.

She said one hospital has been forced to put sanitiser in a locked office.

Another health board has asked staff not to take supplies home or hoard them.

There has been suggestions PPE is being taken home for the use of family members, or being sold for profit.

“Having supplies go missing is adding to the anxiety that there isn’t enough PPE to go around," she said.

“The Prime Minister has asked us to be kind. Nicking masks and hand sanitiser is clearly not part of the lockdown plan.”

Last week, 1 NEWS reported on a plea by medical staff for the public to stop taking supplies.