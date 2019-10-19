Medical professionals concerned their ethical rights may be eroded by health reforms

Some medical professionals are concerned their ethical rights may be eroded by a host of controversial health reforms currently under review.

A new euthanasia law, along with changes to cannabis and abortion legislation are all before Parliament.

These three contentious issues are not just highlighting the differences among MP's but the doctors who will be dealing with the end result.

"There's reform all the time in health law but usually it's incremental. But this level of three [reforms] are significant - particularly end of life and abortion, that's huge, it's big, it's unusual," says health lawyer, Holly Hedley.

The Chair of the New Zealand Medical Council agrees.

"I think these represent a potential challenge to the medical profession but I know the medical profession is up to it," Dr Chris Walker says.

Some doctors fear the proposed changes could affect their right to conscientious objection, expressing concerns to a recent select committee on abortion reform.

"This bill puts most general practitioners at risk of dismissal if they don't agree with this bill entirely or they have some ethical unease at hand," says fifth-year medical student, Callum Hammond.

Dr Walker is more philosphical.