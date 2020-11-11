Medical expert 'confident' Covid-19 vaccine can be rolled out safely in NZ next year

One medical expert says he is "confident and hopeful" the Government will safely roll out a Covid-19 vaccine in New Zealand, pointing to early to mid next year as a likely timeline.

It comes after Pfizer yesterday announced its vaccine was shown to be 90 per cent effective against Covid-19 in trials. Further trials and checks are needed before the vaccine becomes publicly available.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods said 1.5 million doses should be ready for Kiwis in early 2021, if all goes to plan. As it's a two-dose vaccine, that means 750,000 people will have access to be immunised.

Dr Bryan Betty, Medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast the vaccine was finishing its phase three trials, then needs to go through regulatory processes in New Zealand to ensure it's safe.

"The talk is early next year, March-April, and hopefully that'll be the case but there's a few hurdles to go through yet before we get there, but hopefully by the middle of next year at least we will have a vaccine that is starting to be rolled out," Betty said.

"I think to get a vaccine from start to finish usually takes two plus years. To do this in nine to 12 months I think is an extraordinary effort so it's really, really positive news for New Zealand and for the situation we're facing with Covid."

However, Betty said there will need to be a clear priority list to who gets the shot first.

"It's going to be a slow roll out so the question is actually where do we need to get that vaccine in order to get the maximum protection for the whole of New Zealand and that becomes a really critical question."

Yesterday, Woods said it would go to those at risk of spreading and contracting the virus, including frontline workers, as well as vulnerable communities like Māori and Pasifika people who were considered among those with a higher morbidity risk.

Another consideration for the Government was that the vaccine has to be transported and distributed at -80 degrees Celsius - different from flu or other vaccinations we're used to.

"How that is done becomes really important," Betty said.