Medical, emergency services staff to get priority at Foodstuffs supermarkets to help fight coronavirus

Foodstuffs has announced that emergency services and medical staff will receive priority at all of their supermarkets from today to help in the fight against coronavirus.
In a statement, Foodstuffs CEO Chris Quin said all military, Civil Defence, Police, Fire and Emergency, Ambulance, and medical staff, including DHB personnel, doctors and nurses, will now go to the front of any line and be served first.
Those people need to be uniformed or carrying appropriate identification.
The affected stores are all New World, Pak'nSave, Four Square and Raeward Fresh stores.
"We know it might be hard for emergency services and medical personnel to do their shop at a fixed time every day," Mr Quin said.
"Our goal is to provide New Zealand’s much needed essential personnel with the opportunity to do their shop whenever they need to and not have to wait in any line.
"They are making an incredible commitment to keep us safe as we unite to fight against Covid-19 and we are incredibly grateful for their service."
Foodstuffs' South Island CEO Steve Anderson said emergency service and medical teams are essential to New Zealand fighting off Covid-19.
"We're proud to be able to do our bit to make their lives easier when we know they’ll be working long and stressful hours.
"They deserve priority access all day every day, and our essential working staff look forward to serving them."