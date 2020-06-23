Medical centre's Covid-19 testing tents stolen in Napier

A Napier medical centre has had its three large Covid-19 testing tents stolen overnight.

A picture of the tents. Source: Supplied

Police are investigating the theft and say in a statement: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Munroe Street area between 6pm yesterday and 7am today".

In a post on Facebook The Doctors Napier, Greenmeadows, Westshore and EIT described the theft as a "selfish act".

“Our CBAC nurses are working in freezing conditions (even with tents) but now have NO protection from the elements while they are testing our community for Covid-19,” the post reads.

“If you happen to see any industrial style tents like this for sale, or popping up somewhere new. Please let the police know, and meanwhile our nurses will work out in the rain while you enjoy your new shelter. When our staff are all off sick and there is no one left to test the community, we will thank you for your selfish act,” the post continued.

The testing station remains operational.