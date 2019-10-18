MediaWorks sells property, but says staff not affected

MediaWorks has sold its property, but managed to secure a lease-back agreement so staff won't notice a difference.

Chief executive Michael Anderson said the company had set a goal of selling the property by April this year.

It is not known who the property was sold to, but the buyer has agreed to lease back the property to the television company.

"We have agreed to the leaseback of the properties meaning that MediaWorks' staff will notice no difference whatsoever," Mr Anderson said.

"We're delighted that we've been able to move so quickly and get this deal sorted. It's a testament to the hard work people have been putting in to make sure that MediaWorks continues to operate well."

Other media reported the sale went for $26 million.