MediaWorks to sell TV channel Three, but keep radio and outdoor advert companies

MediaWorks is set to put TV channel Three up for sale.

The sale will include Three's headquarters on Flower Street, in Auckland's Eden Terrace, the company said.

The channel, a major arm of MediaWorks' TV business, includes Bravo and Newshub.

MediaWorks building at Flower St in Auckland Source: 1 NEWS

MediaWorks will retain its radio network and outdoor advertising company QMS.

"The role Three plays in New Zealand society is significant, from Newshub through to investment in local comedy and drama," MediaWorks CEO Michael Anderson said in a statement.

"We believe MediaWorks TV is now in a place where it can be separated from the radio and outdoor business to be operated under a new owner in a more sustainable fashion - and, ultimately, for profit."

It comes after the media company announced long-running comedy show 7 Days would be shortened from 32 episodes per year to 12, while new comedy series New Zealand Today would be scrapped from 2020.

Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts Source: MediaWorks
