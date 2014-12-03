MediaWorks launches investigation into staff misconduct allegations

Radio network MediaWorks has launched an investigation into allegations of misconduct by staff members.

Source: Supplied

It comes after a person on social media made a number of claims about individuals in the local music and media industries.

MediaWorks runs nine different radio stations, including The Rock, More FM and The Breeze.

In a statement, the company said they have already spoken to staff about the support channels available to them, and ways to make complaints confidentially.

It is now looking into the allegations made on social media which may relate to their business, and says where there is evidence of misconduct, appropriate action will be taken.