Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

A well known media personality has appeared in the North Shore District Court and pleaded not guilty to three assault charges.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

A large media contingent also attended, and two organisations made submissions opposing continued name suppression.

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.

Judge Dawson allowed interim name suppression until the final determination of the charges against the defendant.