Media personality accused of money laundering gets continued name suppression

The media personality facing a money laundering charge in relation to the Commanchero gang has had their interim name suppression extended until May 31.

The man, along with another man, are charged with jointly laundering $298,700 and have pleaded not guilty, electing for a trial by jury.

Judge Ronayne had previously told the media personality's lawyer Harrison Smith that it was unlikely the man's suppression would continue.

They appeared this morning at Auckland District Court for a hearing on the suppression issue but the Crown prosecutor was not present.