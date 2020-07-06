Media company Stuff quits Facebook as part of trial

Stuff has joined a growing international backlash against Facebook, trialling a separation from the social media giant.

The company, which runs the largest news website and employs the most journalists in New Zealand, told staff of its eye-catching play in an email on Monday.

"Effective immediately, Stuff is trialling ceasing all activity on Facebook- owned networks," a senior executive wrote.

"This experiment applies to all Facebook pages, groups and Instagram accounts across our entire group."

Facebook has attracted huge criticism for the propagation of inaccurate material and hate speech, particularly in relation to right-wing materials.

Few countries know the damage that can bring like New Zealand, given the Christchurch Mosques attack last year.

The Australian terrorist convicted of 51 murders used Facebook to stream his crimes.

Stuff editor-in-chief Patrick Crewdson said that "prompted a lot of soul searching" and the organisation stopped its advertising as a result.

"There's a variety of pretty socially unhealthy things that happen on Facebook and they don't gel with our value of public trust," he told AAP.

"Fake news. Hate speech. Fraudulent advertising and the idea the profit model is built on outrage."

A fresh advertising boycott has seen hundreds of companies, from giants like Coca Cola, Verizon, Starbucks, Lego and Adidas, to small operations has grown this month.

The campaign, badged as #StopHateForProfit, could deny Facebook, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, denied hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Mr Crewdson said he understood his company's action was "a drop in the bucket for Facebook".

"What we hope and what we're already seeing is commercially there are a number of advertisers talking about the importance of public trust," he said.

Stuff has huge follower counts on the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media sites, with more than 950,000 on Facebook and 134,000 on Instagram.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is perhaps the country's biggest user, with 1.3 million followers on both platforms.

Ms Ardern is not considering a similar action, saying "change needs to occur" but "we've opted for working to push for that change with them".

"Do I want it to speed up? Yes. Do I want more work to be done at greater pace around for instance, algorithms ... yes.

"I will continue to hold them to account ... and (use) the relationship that we've worked up over, over a number of years to really change."

Mr Crewdson said Ms Ardern should consider using Kiwi media rather than Facebook for her regular addresses to New Zealanders.

"We would love to see NZ politicians and government agencies supporting local media more than they support social media giants. But this isn't a lobbying move," he said.

Facebook is yet to respond to a request for comment.

The move is another bold action from chief executive Sinead Boucher.

Ms Boucher led a management buy-out of the company in May, taking ownership of the company from Australian media giants Nine, for $1.