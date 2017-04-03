Mechanical fault causing major delays on Wellington rail line

A mechanical fault this morning is causing delays and cancelled services on Wellington's Kapiti Line.
MetLink has said a number of services are being cancelled due to the fault, with 10 listed so far as being affected this morning and delays of up to 17 minutes.
The mechanical fault happened north of Wellington, near Kaiwharawhara and the unit which had the fault has been moved and is being brought back to Wellington to be investigated.
Passengers are advised to check the MetLink website for updates, and to consider alternate forms of transport.