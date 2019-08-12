TODAY |

Mechanic wants older cars inspected more often, says WOF system is dangerous

A car mechanic says the current warrant of fitness (WOF) system is broken and older cars should be checked more regularly.

Craig Draper says he’s seeing more and more cars come into the workshop in bad shape.

"People aren't looking at the cars, checking their tyres, checking under the bonnets for safety issues, so we are definitely seeing more cars with more issues at their 12 monthly warrant inspection," he says.

Official figures back him up, showing that the number of cars failing warrants for the first time is accelerating.

From 34 per cent in 2014, to 41 per cent in 2019, it's an increase of more than a quarter of a million vehicles.

Under our present system, cars made from the year 2000 onwards get inspected every 12 months.

"That system's definitely not working, we cannot have vehicles that are now 19, nearly 20 years old on a yearly inspection, it's just not safe enough," Craig says.

The Motor Trade Association says it's extremely concerned about these figures.

But it's not just the age of the vehicle. After 150,000kms cars start to fall apart.

"Perishables on the vehicle like tyre, brake hoses, steering rack boots, rubber CV boots, shock absorbers, those sort of things at 150,000km are definitely wearing out more often," Craig says. 

Craig's solution: a sliding scale, where the age of the car allowed an annual inspection, advances each year.

"Every year that goes out by a year until the end of the natural life of that vehicle."

"If your car does get to 10 years old, or 150,000 kms, even if it's a basic inspection, thirty minute inspection, it's definitely going to save you money in the long run, and your car is gonna be safer," Craig says.

Craig Draper says cars older than 10 years or with 150,000km on the clock should be inspected more often. Source: Seven Sharp
