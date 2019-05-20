Mechanic suffers burns to arms in Queenstown car dealership blaze

A mechanic has suffered burns to his arms when a fire broke out at a car dealership in Queenstown today.

A Macaulay Motors spokesperson told 1 NEWS, "a mechanic had a car up on the hoist in the workshop and was using the drill when he drilled a hole in the fuel tank".

"Fuel spilled everywhere and the workshop went up in flames," the spokesperson said.

"Everyone managed to get out of the building but the mechanic has burns over both his arms and is being treated."

A fire at a Queenstown car dealership. Source: 1 NEWS

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was being transported to Lakes District Hospital with moderate burns.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS crews were responding to a "well-alight" blaze at Macaulay Ford dealership on Grant Road in Frankton.

Four fire engines, a command unit and support staff attended.

The building is only a few months old.