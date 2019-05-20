TODAY |

Mechanic suffers burns to arms in Queenstown car dealership blaze

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Accidents

A mechanic has suffered burns to his arms when a fire broke out at a car dealership in Queenstown today.

A Macaulay Motors spokesperson told 1 NEWS, "a mechanic had a car up on the hoist in the workshop and was using the drill when he drilled a hole in the fuel tank".

"Fuel spilled everywhere and the workshop went up in flames," the spokesperson said.

"Everyone managed to get out of the building but the mechanic has burns over both his arms and is being treated."

A fire at a Queenstown car dealership. Source: 1 NEWS

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person was being transported to Lakes District Hospital with moderate burns.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS crews were responding to a "well-alight" blaze at Macaulay Ford dealership on Grant Road in Frankton.

Four fire engines, a command unit and support staff attended.

The building is only a few months old. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Four fire engines, a command unit and support staff attended the blaze in Frankton. Source: 1 NEWS

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      A witness captured footage of the “well-alight” blaze. Source: Simon Small
      More From
      New Zealand
      Dunedin and Otago
      Accidents
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Wellington property market hot with buyers looking further afield
      2
      The northern All Blacks were in camp today with Ben Smith and Owen Franks also at training this morning.
      Watch: SBW, Retallick, Dane Coles power through All Blacks training session at Kevin Mealamu's gym
      3
      FILE - In this April 22, 2019, file photo, Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Wedding bells are in the future for actress Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost. Johansson's publicist Marcel Pariseau tells The Associated Press Sunday, May 19, 2019, that the private couple is officially engaged after two years of dating. Pariseau says no date has been set for the nuptials. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
      Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost become engaged
      4
      Prince Harry and Mehgan shared a video of their May 2018 wedding on Instagram.
      Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary
      5
      Marae’s Scotty Morrison sat down with language expert Taa Timoti Karetu to talk about the future for te reo.
      Struggle continues for Te Reo Māori 40 years after it was recognised as an official language
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE

      Thieves get away with hundreds of stock in Southland sheep heist

      Cropped shot of an affection senior couple using their laptop while relaxing at home

      Government investing $7.7 million into SuperGold Card website upgrade, new app
      Speaking on TVNZ 1’s Q+A, Chris Hipkins said teachers also need to committ to the process.

      Education Minister calls briefing on 'sensitive matter' at Marlborough Boys' College concerning a teacher and pupils
      06:52
      The National leader says he is giving Alfred Ngaro the space to negotiate setting up the party.

      Bridges making 'absolutely' no election deal for Botany even if Ngaro forms new Christian conservative party