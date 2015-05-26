Meccano menswear to close up shop, unable to find buyer

The administrators of Meccano 2016, which went into voluntary administration in February, said they had been unable to secure a buyer for the business and they will now wind down the menswear business.

Sylvia Park mall Source: 1 NEWS

"We now move to the next phase of administration, which is to sell down all stock through the current store network," said administrator Neale Jackson from KordaMentha.

All stock, including new season styles, is discounted by between 40 per cent and 70 per cent for sale.

Mr Jackson said that seven stores remain open, four in Auckland, two in Hamiton and one in Christchurch.

In a press release in February announcing the voluntary administration, Meccano 2016 director Vere Sharma said "despite an enormous amount of effort from hard-working staff, Meccano was unable to adapt fast enough to what has been a trying time for many mall-based retailers".