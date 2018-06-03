 

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

It is not the Government's official stance, but Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by people eating one less meat meal per week.

Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw
On TVNZ1's Q+A this morning, host Corin Dann asked if Mr Shaw agreed with an article from The Journal suggesting the "best thing consumers can do to curb climate change would be to stop eating meat and dairy". 

Mr Shaw told Corin Dann that 95 per cent of New Zealanders consume meat, "and it is fairly obvious there is a lot of water, a lot of energy and a lot of land use that goes into protein production that way". 

"If somebody wanted to have an immediate impact, they could eat one less meat meal per week."

"We're not encouraging that as a government. What we're trying to do is to ensure that there’s settings right across the economy that make sure people are supported."

It comes as the consultation process for the Zero Carbon Bill launches next week, with the goal being it could create a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

Political scientist Dr Bryce Edwards at Victoria University, Action Station’s campaign director Laura O’Connell Rapira and former National Minister Craig Foss join our host Corin Dann.
"It is a very significant piece of legislation with a very long-term reach," Mr Shaw said. 

