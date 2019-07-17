TODAY |

Measles warning issued to passengers onboard pair of Air NZ flights between Auckland, Palmerston North

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Air New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui

A warning has been issued to passengers from a pair of weekend flights between Auckland and Palmerston North that they may have been exposed to measles.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service confirmed this morning a passenger boarded their flights over the weekend while infectious but before they knew they had measles.

The flights concerned are Air NZ 5119 from Auckland to Palmerston North on Sat 6 July, which departed at 7.20am and Air NZ 5114 from Palmerston North to Auckland on Sunday 7 July which departed at 2.30pm.

ARPHS director, Dr Julia Peters, says passenger on those flights along with anyone in Auckland or Palmerston North's domestic terminals around the time of the departures, should watch for signs of measles.

"People who are not immune may start experiencing symptoms over the next week," Dr Peters says.

Measles is a highly infectious airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing with symptoms including a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, before spreading to the rest of the body.

The ARPHS is advising people who were on the flights that are unsure whether they’re immune or not to talk to their doctors or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

Vaccination offers the best protection against measles with one dose preventing the disease in 95 per cent of people, while having two doses will protect 99 per cent of people.

Wellington, New Zealand - March 5, 2016. Air New Zealand airplane in the skies above Wellington, New Zealand.
A small Air New Zealand plane. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Air New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
The All Blacks coach discussed the risks associated with SBW making his comeback to rugby off the bench against South Africa.
All Blacks 'bewildered in their midfield' writes Stephen Jones
2
An image posted on Instagram by Iyia Liu, left, and a screenshot of Celebration Box products, pictured right.
Celebration Box may have breached Fair Trading Act, Commerce Commission finds
3
Wellington, New Zealand - March 5, 2016. Air New Zealand airplane in the skies above Wellington, New Zealand.
Measles warning issued to passengers onboard pair of Air NZ flights between Auckland, Palmerston North
4
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
5
Valentus SlimROAST coffee products.
Warning after Class C amphetamine drug found in diet coffee being sold in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
The Foreign Minister says a lack of agreement is a “glaring gap” in an otherwise excellent relationship.

Winston Peters says lack of bilateral trade agreement 'glaring gap' in US relationship
06:13
Terry Copeland says his organisation has agreed only to work with the Government on reducing emissions.

Federated Farmers: We have not agreed to any Emissions Trading Scheme
01:26
We take a look back at how the moon landing was broadcast in New Zealand in 1969.

Neil Armstrong's moon landing heralded revolution in television viewing for New Zealanders
05:34
The National Party leader says the Government should look at technology to offset greenhouse gass emissions from livestock.

Simon Bridges says proposed Emissions Trading Scheme a 'cheeky tax grab', better options for farmers out there