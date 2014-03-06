Measles warning in Canterbury after second person contracts virus in a month

The Canterbury District Health Board is investigating a second case of measles in Christchurch after an 11-year-old has contracted the virus.

Measles Source: Breakfast

The 11-year-old child is recovering at home after contracting the virus in a waiting room.

The diagnosis comes after a 30-year-old was hospitalised last month with measles.

Symptoms of measles include fever, coughing, runny nose, sore red eyes and white spots inside the mouth, often after three to five days a rash may appear.

Measles are highly contagious and need to be treated by a health professional.