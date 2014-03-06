Measles warning in Canterbury after second person contracts virus in a month

Source:
The Canterbury District Health Board is investigating a second case of measles in Christchurch after an 11-year-old has contracted the virus.
The 11-year-old child is recovering at home after contracting the virus in a waiting room.
The diagnosis comes after a 30-year-old was hospitalised last month with measles.
Symptoms of measles include fever, coughing, runny nose, sore red eyes and white spots inside the mouth, often after three to five days a rash may appear.
Measles are highly contagious and need to be treated by a health professional.
Dr Humphrey of Canterbury DHB says the re-emergence of the virus is a timely reminder to everyone in our community to ensure that they are fully immunised.
