Measles cases in New Zealand reach highest level since massive 1997 outbreak

Measles cases in New Zealand have reach the highest level since a massive outbreak in 1997.

Government agency ESR says another 106 confirmed cases of measles in the past week has seen the number of cases in 2019 reach 639.

Auckland's Counties Manukau district has now had 329 people come down with measles so far this year.

According to ESR, nationwide the number of hospitalisations for measles is now 237.

"Measles numbers now exceed 2011 levels when 596 cases were notified. This is the largest annual count since 1997, with that outbreak recording 1984 cases," a statement released by ESR reads.

Anyone who suspects they may have measles should avoid contact with other people, especially those who are not fully immunised, and should phone their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

It is important to call first because measles is highly infectious, and people with measles can infect others in the waiting room.

ESR's latest measles report can be found here.
 

The initial dose of the vaccine will now be given at 12 months old, three months earlier. Source: 1 NEWS
