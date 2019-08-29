Measles cases continue to skyrocket in Auckland - now up to 759 patients

The number of confirmed measles cases in the Auckland region is now at 759, up from 731 yesterday and 700 the day before.

Counties Manakau has the most confirmed cases at 520, then Waitemata with 131, Auckland Regional Public Health Service said. There are 108 cases confirmed in the rest of Auckland.

It comes as Manurewa High School sent 300 students home earlier this week after 13 confirmed cases and banned unvaccinated students from coming in. In addition, the Ministry of Health advised unvaccinated people not to travel to Auckland and Plunket has been inundated with calls from worried parents.

RNZ also reported that herd immunity for measles in New Zealand may already have gone. Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay told the publication 95 per cent immunisation coverage is needed for herd immunity and New Zealand no longer has that.

Counties Manakau Health released a statement today saying it's rolling out a programme to vaccinate people in schools.

There are 25 school nurses being trained in a programme which will cover 34 schools, including alternative education and teen parent units.

"We are taking a different approach for Manurewa High School, where our Public Health nurses will be visiting the school on Tuesday to carry out vaccinations for staff and students," said Carmel Ellis, general manager of child, youth and maternity for Counties Manakau Health.

"This is part of rollout that includes plans for further outreach in the community as more funding is made available."

Ms Ellis said measles vaccination clinics had been established as part of a Saturday clinic for B4 School programme at the Manukau SuperClinic and will offer the MMR vaccine to anyone who requires a vaccination from 8.30am-3pm.

There are vaccination clinics at the following locations:

· Free Church of Tonga, Mangere, Saturday 31 August, 9am-3pm

· Manukau SuperClinic, Manukau, Saturdays, 8.30am-3pm

· Clendon Public Nursing Office, Clendon Shopping Centre, Manurewa, Daily, 9.30am-3pm

"Our community is at the heart of what we do. The fact that we now have 527 people diagnosed with measles in this district means that we need to continue to ramp up our efforts to counter this highly infectious disease," Ms Ellis said.

"Measles has made many kids and young people very sick, so please make sure your tamariki and rangatahi have their measles vaccine. If you’re unsure, please still go and get the vaccination."

Anyone with suspected measles is asked to stay home and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your doctor. They will advise you on what to do.

If you're feeling sick, you should stay away from work, school or public places, to help prevent putting other people at risk.