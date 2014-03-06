 

Measles case confirmed in Wellington as officials warn disease could spread unless people get checked

Regional Public Health in Wellington has warned a single case of measles identified in the region could lead to more unless people get checked.

One person has come down with the disease and Medical Officer of Health Annette Nesdale says anyone who visited the following locations at the relevant times, and is not immunised, should see their GP:

- Ropata Pharmacy in High Street, Lower Hutt, on May 24, between 4.45pm and 6.15pm;

- Capital City Motors in Taranaki Street, Wellington, from May 21 to 24, during work hours;

- Wainuiomata Soccer Clubrooms at Richard Prouse Park, on May 20, between 3pm and 5pm.

Ms Nesdale explained in a statement this afternoon "measles is highly contagious and the virus is spread easily from person to person through the air via sneezing or coughing."

"We are contacting people who have been in contact with the unwell person, however, because measles is an airborne disease anyone who was at the above listed locations at the times specified, should remain vigilant," she said. 

Measles is most infectious in the days before the classical measles rash develops.

It can take 10 to 14 days for someone who has caught measles to start showing any symptoms, which include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that starts on the face and neck before spreading elsewhere.

The only way to avoid catching measles is to have had two measles vaccines after your first birthday or if you have previously had the measles disease.

Anyone who may have visited the listed locations at the specified times, who feels unwell, are advised to phone their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116. 

