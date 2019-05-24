Measles case on Auckland-Tauranga return flights sparks new alert

A person with measles was on return flights from Auckland to Tauranga last Thursday before realising they were infectious, sparking a new alert as the outbreak continues to grip the country.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service says anyone who was a passenger on either of the two flights should watch for signs of measles from tomorrow.

The person departed Auckland on Air New Zealand Flight NZ8129 to Tauranga at 8.15am on Thursday, September 26 and returned on Flight NZ5136 flight from Tauranga at 3.10pm on the same day.

Anyone who is not immune could start developing measles in the next few days, but it can take seven to 14 days before you experience symptoms, said public health medicine specialist Dr Maria Poynter.

"You are most at risk if you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Poynter said.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A few days later a rash starts on the face and neck, before spreading to the rest of the body.

Meanwhile, Toi Te Ora Public Health is urging people to be vigilant for the signs and symptoms of measles after being notified of another confirmed case of measles in Taupō.

It's alerting people who were at various locations last week, including AC Baths Taupō, and says its working to identify people who may have been in contact with the person while infectious.

In the South Island, measles cases in the Southern District Health Board area have today risen to 57, with 52 of them in Queenstown.

Of seven new cases confirmed this afternoon five are Queenstown residents, one is an Oamaru resident and one is a Dunedin person.

Public Health South is following up close contacts of the new cases to identify unvaccinated and vulnerable people who may have been exposed to measles.